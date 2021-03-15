Sensex declines 397 points; Nifty settles at 14,930

Equity indices declined for a second trading session and closed with modest losses on Monday, March 15, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 397 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 50,395.82. The Nifty 50 index lost 101.45 points or 0.67 per cent and settled at 14,929.30. The Nifty Bank closed 314.10 points or 0.88 per cent down at 35,182.55.

The broader market at BSE also fell. The BSE Mid-Cap index ended 0.72 per cent down while the BSE Small-Cap index depreciated 0.53 per cent.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1226 shares rose and 1,825 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 23 shares advanced and 27 shares declined. The top five shares on Nifty 50 were JSW Steel (up 2.44 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 2.37 per cent), Tata Steel (up 2.26 per cent), Hindalco (up 1.65 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.59 per cent). The top five losers were Divi's Laboratories (down 2.91 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.71 per cent), GAIL (down 2.55 per cent), Bajaj Finance (down 2.48 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (down 2.43 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total Covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 11,98,75,420 with 26,53,652 deaths. India reported 2,19,262 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 1,58,725 deaths while 1,10,07,352 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Media reports showed that Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861.

India's wholesale price-based inflation

India's wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) in February rose to 4.17 per cent vs. 2.03 per cent a month ago in January and 2.26 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year. Wholesale prices in February this year, which were highest in the last 27 months, rose on the back of rising food prices and manufactured goods. Retail inflation (CPI) inched up to 5.03 per cent in February, mainly due to the rise in food and fuel prices. Food inflation rose to 3.87 per cent in February vs. 1.89 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in the 'fuel and light' category fell marginally to 3.53 per cent in February compared to 3.87 per cent in January.

US Fed Meet

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on March 16-17, 2021. The US central bank is expected to revise up its GDP forecast, following a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package that will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. The Fed will also deliver its decision on interest rates.