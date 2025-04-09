  • Menu
Sensex rebounds 1,089pts in relief rally as US tariff fears fade

Sensex rebounds 1,089pts in relief rally as US tariff fears fade
Snapping 3-day losing run, stock markets bounce back after Monday’s crash, tracking firm global trends

Mumbai: Stock markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday, a day after facing the worst drubbing in 10 months, as benchmark Sensex recouped 1,089 points after across-the-board buying amid a rally in Asian and European markets. Snapping its three-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,089.18 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 74,227.08 with 29 of its components ending in the green.

During the day, it climbed 1,721.49 points or 2.35 per cent to 74,859.39. The NSE Nifty surged 374.25 points or 1.69 per cent to 22,535.85, snapping the three-day losing run. Intra-day, the benchmark soared 535.6 points or 2.41 per cent to 22,697.20. Sensex tanked 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent and Nifty tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent, marking their worst single day decline in 10 months as global equity markets went into a tailspin on recession fears after US tariff war.

