Sensex Rocks with 440-Point Gain; Nifty Holds Strong Despite Smallcap Slump

The stock market is moving today with the Sensex up by 440 points and the Nifty near 24,850. IT stocks are doing well, but small companies are causing the market to go down.

The market is still quite unstable. Nifty is around 24,750. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped by 1.22%.

Due to global issues, Indian markets began to trade cautiously. Nifty opened at 24,732.35 and then went up by about 70 points. Sensex started lower at 81,034.45 but recovered and went up by over 200 points.

Defense stocks, especially shipping companies, are doing well. Chemical stocks like Bharat Rasayan also went up.

GIFT Nifty started trading with a gain of over 80 points, which shows a strong start.

Bajaj Finance is trading without bonus shares and stock splits from today. Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences have ended their lock-in period for shareholders today.

US stock futures are steady after a big drop on Friday night. Gold prices are going up and may reach their highest levels again.