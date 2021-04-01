Sensex starts FY22 with more than 1% gain; Sensex rises 521 points & Nifty 50 jumped 1.66%

After a tug of war between bear and bulls, the domestic stock markets closed with gains of more than 1 per cent. The Sensex closed above the 50,000 mark and Nifty 50 settled above the 14,800 level amid strong gains in the global equity markets.

The Sensex surged 520.68 points, or 1.05 per cent, to end at 50,029.83. The Nifty 50 also climbed 176.65 points, 1.2 per cent, to finish at 14,867.35. The Nifty Bank gained 554.10 points, or 1.66 per cent, and settled at 33,858.



Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 2,143 shares rose and 748 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 41 shares advanced and 9 shares declined. The top five gainers were JSW Steel (up 7.91 per cent), Hindalco (up 6.56 per cent), Tata Steel (up 5.80 per cent), Adani Ports (up 4.43 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 4.35 per cent). The top five losers were Hindustan Unilever (down 1.34 per cent), Nestle India (down 0.67 per cent), HDFC Life (down 0.55 per cent), Divi's Lab (down 0.35 per cent) and TCS (down 0.34 per cent).



COVID-19 Update



Total Covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 12,89,13,887 with 28,16,081 deaths. India reported 5,84,055 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 1,62,927 deaths while 1,14,74,683 patients have been discharged, data showed.

GST Revenue Collection



The gross GST revenue collected in March 2021 was at a record of Rs 1,23,902 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,973 crore, SGST Rs 29,329 crore, IGST Rs 62,842 crore and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore. The GST revenues during March 2021 are the highest since the introduction of GST. In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past five months, the revenues for March 2021 are 27 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

India's current account balance recorded a deficit of $1.7 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q3FY21 after a surplus of $15.1 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in Q2FY21.



Chinese factory activity in March



A private survey released Thursday showed slowing growth of Chinese factory activity in March. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March came in at 50.6, compared with February's reading of 50.9. Japan's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in March. The final Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.7 in March from the previous month's 51.4 reading.