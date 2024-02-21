  • Menu
ServiceNow, AICTE partner to skill 10k students

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, entereda...

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Ministry of Education, entereda Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to skill over 10,000 students on the ServiceNow platform in the first year. The strategic partnership holdsa potential to scale skilling to 25,000 students within next three years.

ServiceNow in an official release said that under the collaboration students will have access to ServiceNow Administrator and Developer courses on the Now Learning platform.

