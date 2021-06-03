Seven Seas distributes Covid prevention pills

Hyderabad: City-based Seven Seas Entertainment along with Shreyas Media and ATM Homeo Clinic on Thursday distributed homeopathic medicines that could improve body immunity to beat Covid-19, to the employees of Income Tax Department in the city free of cost. The homeopathic medicine has been developed by Dr Mohan Lal Shayana, a renowned homeopathic doctor, is capable of improving the immunity of body and helping it fight deadly coronavirus.

L Maruti Shanker, Managing Director, Seven Seas Entertainment, and G Srinivas, MD, Shreyas Media, handed over the free medicines to Ramana Rao, president, AP & Telangana, Income Tax Employees Union, and Krishna Kumar, Income Tax Officer of Director General (Investigation).

"The Covid-19 pandemic is spreading very fast in both the Telugu States. In this backdrop, using homeopathic medicine that prevents Covid by boosting immunity, is the need of the hour," said Maruti Shanker.