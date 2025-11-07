Showness celebrates “Pro Liss Day,” setting new standards in hair rejuvenation

Showness, Hyderabad’s leading luxury salon, hosted a dazzling “Pro Liss Day” event at its Madhapur flagship, spotlighting the transformative power of Pro Liss Hair Botox.

The celebration featured live demonstrations by Mumbai-based specialist Darshan Mahesh Gala, showcasing advanced hair restoration techniques. Founder Dhiraj Devalapalli emphasized Showness’s mission to blend global innovation with personalized luxury.

Guests experienced real-time transformations, expert consultations, and insights into the science of hair rejuvenation. The event reinforced Showness’s reputation as Hyderabad’s premier destination for healthy, frizz-free, and confidence-boosting hair care.