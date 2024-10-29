Signature Global Awards ₹1203 Crore construction contract to Capacit’e for ‘Titanium SPR’ project

Signature Global, among one of the India's leading real estate developers, announced that it has awarded the construction contract for its premium residential project, Titanium SPR at Sector 71, Gurugram. The contract worth Rs 1203 crore has been entrusted to the renowned construction company, Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited.

Spanning across 14.382 acres, Titanium SPR has a total 608 units comprising 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK. Being developed as a two-phase project with a total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq. ft. the first phase comprises 2.1 million sq. ft. was launched in the month of June 2024. The project has garnered an overwhelming response achieving a remarkable pre-sale numberof over₹2700 crore.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said, “Titanium SPRexemplifies our commitment to providing premium living experiences. Despite being one of our first premium projects, it has garnered tremendous response from customers, and we are committed to uphold the highest standards of quality throughout its development. By partnering withCapacit’e Infraprojects, we are confident that Titanium SPR will emerge as a landmark in the Delhi NCR region, offering modern homebuyers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience."

Strategically located in Sector 71, Gurugram alongside Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Titanium SPR is an iconic development crafted to redefine premium living. The project would offer 26-feet and 28-feet-long decks, along with triple height entrance lobby and 7 lagoon pools designed by renowned international architects, such as DPC from Singapore, MPFP from the USA, Confluence, NMP Design, Senelac Consultants, and Vintech Consultants.

Inspired by Singaporean architecture, Titanium SPR offers features 40-story high-rise towers offering breath-taking cityscape views, with layouts ensuring no balconies overlook each other. The elevated green spaces, such as the sky garden on the 30th floor, and sky terrace on the 40th floor provide serene retreats with panoramic vistas. The project includes over 55 exclusive amenities, from lagoon pools, sensory gardens, a Miyawaki forest, and state-of-the-art recreational facilities. It also hosts Club Elevate that span across 57,000 sq ft with a double-height entry, a multipurpose hall with a pool facing view, fine dining options, a fully-equipped gym, a Zumba studio, spa and sauna facilities, an on-site salon, a co-working space, and other community spaces for its residents, creating a resort-like ambiance within the residential enclave.

Southern Peripheral Road is widely viewed as one of the most promising locations of National Capital Region. At sector 71 Gurgram which is alongside SPR, Signature Global holds prime land parcels at having a developable potential of 17 million sq. ft.