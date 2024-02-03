Live
Signify executes solar project in Ayodhya
Hyderabad: Signify, a leading lighting services provider, announced the execution of the Ayodhya Solar City lighting project, aninitiative aimed to transformAyodhya into a smart solar lighting city. Singnify installed over 600 Philips UrbanSpark, solar vertical integrated pole solution streetlights across the sacred city.Each unit consists of a 6-meter pole, 400Wp solar panel and 100Ah LiFePO4 battery and a 44watt solar streetlight. Sumit Joshi, CEO, Signify Greater India, said: “Signify is proud to have played a pivotal role in illuminating Ayodhya with our state-of-the-art smart solar lighting solutions setting a record across the world.
