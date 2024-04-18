Signify installs LED streetlights in AP

Hyderabad: Signify, a lighting solutions company, has provided LED streetlights to 61 tribal and marginal villages in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh. The project was executed in partnership with a NGO, Jana Kalyana Samakhya, under its CSR initiative, Har Gaon Roshan. The company in a release said that the project has helped more than 16,500 villagers and over 3,900 households with 700 high-quality energy efficient outdoor streetlights. The illuminated streets have reduced the risk of human-wildlife conflict cases, providing more time for economic and livelihood activities, and enhancing women’s safety, it added. Nikhil Gupta, Head-Marketing, CSR India, Signify, said: “Our CSR strategy and initiatives resonate with our brand purpose which is to unlock the potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We are committed to our CSR initiatives and our vision for developing underprivileged diverse communities.