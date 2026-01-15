Silver extends record run, gold scales fresh peak

New Delhi: Silver prices zoomed by Rs 15,000 to a fresh record of Rs 2,86,000 per kg in the national capital, while gold also climbed to touch a lifetime high of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams, tracking strong global trends. According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices extended their blistering rally for the fourth consecutive day by jumping 5.5 per cent from Tuesday's close of Rs 2,71,000 per kg.

With the latest rise, the metal had appreciated by Rs 42,500, or 17.45 per cent, over the past four sessions from Rs 2,43,500 per kg on January 8. Traders said silver continued to outperform gold in terms of returns. During the calendar year, the metal has rallied nearly 20 per cent, gaining Rs 47,000 from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded on December 31, 2025.Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also climbed by Rs 1,500 to scale yet another peak of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams.