Silver hits new all-time high amid global trade tensions

Silver hits new all-time high amid global trade tensionsFollowing recent tariff decisions by US President Donald Trump, gold and silver prices have rebounded and on Monday, the precious metals experienced notable price increases, with silver hitting another all-time high. The price of silver increased by Rs 3,577 to Rs 1,13,867 per kg from Rs 1,10,290 per kg. The rise came after silver prices experienced a comparable spike last Friday, when they also hit a record high.Before this, on June 18, silver reached its previous all-time high of Rs 1,09,550 per kg.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold's price increased by more than Rs 700. The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 792 to Rs 98,303 per 10 grams, from Rs 97,511 per 10 grams last Friday, according to the India Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA). In addition, the price of 22-carat gold increased from Rs 89,320 per 10 grams to Rs 90,045 per 10 grams.