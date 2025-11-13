  1. Home
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 1:30 PM IST
Check the silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 November 2025. Today’s rate is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kg. See daily changes and the last 10 days’ silver prices in simple words.

The silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kilogram. The price has gone up compared to yesterday.

Many traders in Hyderabad buy and sell silver, and they usually offer good rates. You can invest in silver by buying it physically or trading it through MCX.

Today’s Silver Price

1 gram: ₹182 (up by ₹9)

8 grams: ₹1,456 (up by ₹72)

10 grams: ₹1,820 (up by ₹90)

100 grams: ₹18,200 (up by ₹900)

1 kg: ₹1,82,000 (up by ₹9,000)

Silver Price in Hyderabad – Last 10 Days

Nov 13: ₹1,82,000

Nov 12: ₹1,73,000

Nov 11: ₹1,70,000

Nov 10: ₹1,69,000

Nov 09: ₹1,65,000

Nov 08: ₹1,65,000

Nov 07: ₹1,65,000

Nov 06: ₹1,65,000

Nov 05: ₹1,63,000

Nov 04: ₹1,65,000

