Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (13 November 2025) – Per Gram & Per Kg Rates
Check the silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 November 2025. Today’s rate is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kg. See daily changes and the last 10 days’ silver prices in simple words.
The silver price in Hyderabad today is ₹182 per gram and ₹1,82,000 per kilogram. The price has gone up compared to yesterday.
Many traders in Hyderabad buy and sell silver, and they usually offer good rates. You can invest in silver by buying it physically or trading it through MCX.
Today’s Silver Price
1 gram: ₹182 (up by ₹9)
8 grams: ₹1,456 (up by ₹72)
10 grams: ₹1,820 (up by ₹90)
100 grams: ₹18,200 (up by ₹900)
1 kg: ₹1,82,000 (up by ₹9,000)
Silver Price in Hyderabad – Last 10 Days
Nov 13: ₹1,82,000
Nov 12: ₹1,73,000
Nov 11: ₹1,70,000
Nov 10: ₹1,69,000
Nov 09: ₹1,65,000
Nov 08: ₹1,65,000
Nov 07: ₹1,65,000
Nov 06: ₹1,65,000
Nov 05: ₹1,63,000
Nov 04: ₹1,65,000