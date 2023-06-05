Simpli Namdhari hosts Goodness Walkathon to raise awareness

Hyderabad: Simpli Namdhari’s, India's only 100 per cent vegetarian omnichannel retailer, left an indelible mark in the city with its first-ever 'Choose Goodness Walkathon' in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Environment Day. The event, which took place amidst great excitement and participation from over 300 residents of Banjara Hills, aimed to ignite a revolution in consumer choices by championing the benefits of chemical-free products and residue-free farming, all while preserving the soil and safeguarding the environment.

The five-kilometre walkathon, a symbol of conscious living, commenced and concluded at Simpli Namdhari’s experience store located in the heart of Banjara Hills.

"At Simpli Namdhari’s, we deeply believe in the seed-to-plate concept and take immense pride in offering natural products that are cultivated with unwavering care and adhere to the highest quality standards. This walkathon underscores the vital importance of making informed decisions that positively impact our environment and overall well-being. By choosing chemical-free products, we not only safeguard our health but also contribute to the preservation of our precious environment." said Gurmukh Roopra, CEO of Namdhari’s Group.

Hema L, the Head of Brand Marketing at Simpli Namdhari’s said, "Today's consumers are increasingly concerned about the origins and safety of their food. We have observed a paradigm shift in food consumption patterns, with over 50 per cent of Indians actively seeking healthier alternatives. However, for these options to truly be sustainable, we must embrace residue-free farming. It offers unparalleled potential for a truly sustainable food ecosystem. On World Environment Day, we wanted to ignite a movement among urban Indians, raising awareness about the crucial significance of choosing chemical-free produce and promoting residue-free farming to ensure soil health and environmental conservation."

The event served as a clarion call for individuals to embrace the power of their choices and make a lasting impact on the world.

Simpli Namdhari’s, with its unwavering commitment to excellence, invites everyone to join the movement and choose goodness that lies in every step towards a sustainable future.