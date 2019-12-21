Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Business

Singareni gets nod for power project expansion

Singareni gets nod for power project expansion
Highlights

State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has received green signal for expansion of its Rs 5,879.62 crore thermal power project in...

New Delhi: State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has received green signal for expansion of its Rs 5,879.62 crore thermal power project in Telangana, according to official documents.

Union Environment Ministry has granted the clearance to the proposed project with some riders after taking into account the recommendation of a green panel.

The company's proposal is to expand the existing thermal power plant from 1,200 megawatt (MW) to 2,000 MW at Pegadapalli village in Macherial district.

SCCL has identified 127.31 hectares of land separately just adjacent to the existing plant. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,879.62 crore, the documents showed.

Currently, the SCCL's two thermal units with a capacity of 600 MW each in Mancherial district are generating power in full load.

The setting up of a proposed third unit with 800 MW capacity is an effort towards making Telangana self-reliant on power generation.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top