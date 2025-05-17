Live
- Kaleshwaram Saraswati River Pushkaram underway, minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao visits
- Moderate Rains Forecast for Telangana, Alert Issued
- War should be last option : Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt
- Sign of mental bankruptcy to divide military by caste: BJP’s Praveen
- India should not tolerate US mediation: Sahani
- Azadpur mandi traders to ban turkey fruits
- CJI hails retiring SC judge Bela Trivedi for fairness, firmness
- Udit Raj: I myself experienced caste-based discrimination
- CM backs ‘100% boycott’ of Turkish apples, institutions
- Future of INDIA bloc not so bright: Chidambaram
Singtel offloads 1.2% in Airtel for $1.5 bn
New Delhi: Singtel on Friday said it has sold about 1.2 per cent of its direct stake in Bharti Airtel for $2 billion (roughly $1.5 bn) in sync with...
New Delhi: Singtel on Friday said it has sold about 1.2 per cent of its direct stake in Bharti Airtel for $2 billion (roughly $1.5 bn) in sync with its active capital management approach to optimise its asset portfolio and drive shareholder returns sustainably.
The transaction was executed via a private placement to international and Indian institutional investors, including existing shareholders of Airtel, Singtel said. The private placement drew strong interest from existing shareholders and new investors and was well oversubscribed, resulting in both an increase in transaction size as well as tighter final pricing than initial guidance. A large majority of the transactions were sold to domestic mutual funds and international long-only funds.
“Singtel has sold approximately 1.2 per cent of its direct stake in regional associate Airtel on Friday for $2.0 billion as part of its active capital management approach to optimise its asset portfolio and drive shareholder returns sustainably,” Singtel said in its statement.