Live
- AI Job Paradox: Creating more jobs while transforming work
- Foxy IPO scam: doctors, bank managers fall prey
- Startups, academia,digital ecosystems in Telangana’s $1-trillion aspiration
- Services of over 13,000 teachers will be regularised, says CM
- Teachers’ Day celebrated at Broadway Studio
- Teachers should become role models: Patra
- 3 die as car rams into auto
- 511 held in drive against illicit liquor
- Naveen asks BMJD to fight for women’s rights
- Security exercise conducted along Odisha coast
Sitharaman slams Oppn over GST criticism
New Delhi: India deserves a better Opposition, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she slammed their criticism of the Modi government...
New Delhi: India deserves a better Opposition, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she slammed their criticism of the Modi government on the GST reforms as "ill-informed" and untouched by facts leading up to the implementation of the unified indirect tax regime in 2017. In an interview on Saturday, Sitharaman was unsparing in her takedown of the Congress for blaming the BJP-led NDA government for keeping four tax slabs when the GST was introduced and claiming vindication over the latest move to rationalise the structure by keeping only two slabs. It was not the BJP's decision nor the case that then-Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was deciding upon different tax slabs or what should be the GST rate for a particular item, Sitharaman said.