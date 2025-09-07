Sitharaman slams Oppn over GST criticism

New Delhi: India deserves a better Opposition, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she slammed their criticism of the Modi government on the GST reforms as "ill-informed" and untouched by facts leading up to the implementation of the unified indirect tax regime in 2017. In an interview on Saturday, Sitharaman was unsparing in her takedown of the Congress for blaming the BJP-led NDA government for keeping four tax slabs when the GST was introduced and claiming vindication over the latest move to rationalise the structure by keeping only two slabs. It was not the BJP's decision nor the case that then-Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was deciding upon different tax slabs or what should be the GST rate for a particular item, Sitharaman said.