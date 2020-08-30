Skanray Technologies to turn India into export hub for ventilators

Skanray Technologies recently added 30,000 of its own designed CV200 advanced ICU ventilators to critical national stockpile through licensing agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), taking the lead in the Prime Minister's clarion call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The success, which is a world-record of sorts, is the result of a unique PPP between Skanray and BEL.

Having fulfilled the immediate target of delivering 30,000 ventilators to support India's fight against Covid-19 and further curb the death rate, Skanray Technologies, the preferred partner selected by the Government of India, is all set to take the country to new heights and position India as an export hub for state-of-the-art ventilators.

India, since Independence, had built an ICU ventilator base of about 15,000 nationwide and in the backdrop of the pandemic, an ambitious target of 75,000 ventilators was set up to be delivered in record time. With 50 products, 100,000 installations, 700 plus professionals, seven global facilities, and certifications by the European Safety Standards and 50 patents, Skanray emerged as a preferred partner for fulfilling the Government's mission.Mr Vishwaprasad Alva, Founder & Managing Director, Skanray, said, "it has been an honour to partner with BEL, DRDO and the Government of India for this critical mission. We are thankful to the Honourable Prime Minister for his trust in our ability. We selected and formalised a license agreement with BEL to manufacture our CV 200, an ICU ventilator. We would like to appreciate the efficient working of BEL."

The speed, at which BEL operated has never been seen before. DRDO scientists pitched into the Skanray/BEL team for code review, new mode design review, validation, and development of critical import substitutes in record time. With the added capacities, India is well poised to become an export hub, he added. "I am happy that our work with the Indian Government helped us achieve scale. We are ready to support those in need," said Sanjeev Gupta, MD & CEO, Lahari. With the combined efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Niti Aayog, Ministry of External Affairs Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other State Government, the domestic industry has been encouraged and Skanray has been a pivotal support to the Government of India.

Skanray, the medical equipment maker of global recognition

Skanray designs and manufactures products that comply with US FDA, UL and CE requirements. The plants are ISO 9001 certified, along with ISO 13485: 2003, ISO 14001: 2004 and OHSAS 18001 accreditations. With a track record of over 100,000 installations in such a vast array of equipment Skanray is a true global company focusing on delivering premium products and strives to improve their quality healthcare.

Skanray has a global presence in manufacturing and R&D and is a globally certified Medical Equipment Manufacturer (Retail/OEM) from India in the field of Diagnostic Medicine and Critical Healthcare. With its dedicated design teams in Europe and India, coupled with worldwide manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, and Latin America, Skanray Technologies is an internationally acclaimed firm in med-tech verse.

Skanray presently has 80 plus patents going into 50 plus CE/FDA certified hi-end medical equipment in various categories that cater to all facades of healthcare delivery including but not limited to Diagnostic X-Ray systems, Surgical C-Arms, Dental Radiography Systems, Patient Monitoring Systems, Defibrillators, Critical Care Ventilators, Anaesthesia Workstations, ECG Machines, Central Nursing Systems and more. Skanray's facilities in India house the Manufacturing, Design & Development, Quality Control and Quality Assurance teams.