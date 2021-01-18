Skootr leases 3 lakh sft office space in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Skootr, India's foremost premium managed office space operator has inked the largest office space leasing with managed space operations in Hyderabad – which will include private offices, a managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, F&B services and among other offerings. The company aims to cater to large multinational clients who want customized office space.

About the expansion, Rajat Johar, country head, Skootr said, "With the Covid-19 outbreak, employees' priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space. With Skootr providing space as a service' wherein enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customized, flexible office space with a negligible CapEx while meeting all compliance requirements and an additional focus on safety, sanitisation and contactless technology suiting the occupier and the employees' requirements." On the back of various policy initiatives, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements, Hyderabad has seen a healthy growth in office space in the last few years, which has triggered growth prospects in the managed workspace. In a first of kind concept in Hyderabad for workspaces, Skootr has come up with a model focused on the design with true functionality and aesthetics in place for the end-users. To enhance more productivity there are outdoor seating clusters and an art garden with multiple collaborative space revolving around nature ensuring for a well-ventilated workspace. Leaving behind the traditional spaces, some unconventional zones are provided for mutual interaction and recreation.