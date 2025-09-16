South India’s favourite flavours, now in every bite of McDonald’s ‘Fried Chicken’ offerings

South India’s love for chicken is unmatched. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the non-vegetarian population in South India demonstrates significant consumption patterns. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have over 80% of people consuming non-vegetarian food, while Karnataka stands at about 65%. Recognizing this strong preference, McDonald’s India (W&S) has embraced the region’s passion for bold and spicy flavours with a range of chicken offerings specially crafted to satisfy these taste palates.

To build stronger connections and enhance relevance in the region, the brand has partnered with mega stars like Rashmika Mandanna, NTR Jr., and Kiccha Sudeep. These associations amplify its appeal and foster trust with consumers.

McDonald’s India’s strategy to win the South market focuses on its comprehensive chicken portfolio by strategically enhancing product relevance and aligning with local tastes. As part of the Real Food Real Good philosophy, the fried chicken offerings are devoid of artificial colours, artificial flavours, preservatives and most importantly, added MSG.

McSpicy™ Fried Chicken:

McSpicy™ Fried Chicken brings an exciting twist to fried chicken. It combines the intense heat of Ghost Pepper (Bhut Jolokia) with a perfectly crispy coating. The spice-rich marinade ensures every bite, juicy, and full of South India’s signature heat-packed flavours.

McSpicy™ Chicken Wings:

McSpicy™ Chicken Wings are made to satisfy cravings for bold flavors. They are double marinated with authentic spices and piri-piri batter, then fried to golden perfection. The result is a crunchy, spicy exterior with a juicy interior. Whether eaten as a snack or shared with others, these wings are always a hit.

Crispy Fried Chicken:

Crispy Fried Chicken is designed for chicken lovers who like to let the crunch take over. Its golden crust, the crunchy texture and juicy interior are perfected through careful preparation. Endorsed by the popular Kiccha Sudeep, it has become a favourite for those seeking a satisfying and flavourful chicken experience.

The fried chicken offerings are available in all McDonald’s restaurants in South India