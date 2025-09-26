SpiceJet Bolsters Fleet with Airbus A340 Wide-Body Aircraft Lease Agreement

GURUGRAM, September 26, 2025: SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct a wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet, marking a key milestone in the airline’s expansion strategy. The aircraft will arrive in India by the end of this month and is expected to enter operations in the first week of October.

This induction will boost capacity to meet rising passenger demand and further strengthen SpiceJet’s growing network. The airline is also in advanced discussions to lease a second A340, reaffirming its commitment to scaling up operations and offering passengers enhanced connectivity and comfort.

To start with, SpiceJet will operate the A340 on a wet lease model and subsequently transition to a damp lease arrangement, offering greater operational flexibility and significant cost savings. Subject to regulatory approvals, the A340 is being inducted with the intention of serving as a long-term addition to SpiceJet’s fleet, with operations planned well beyond a year.

SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions to lease another wide-body A340 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet and supporting its long-term growth strategy. This announcement follows the airline’s recent agreements to induct 18 Boeing 737 aircraft, including four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, set to join the fleet starting October 2025.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said “We are thrilled to introduce the Airbus A340 into our fleet as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings and expand our domestic and international network. This aircraft will allow us to tap into new markets and expand our international footprint. With another A340 under negotiation and 18 Boeing 737 aircraft joining our fleet soon, SpiceJet is poised for one of its most ambitious growth phases.”

