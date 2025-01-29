Spoken Fest Mumbai: Where Art Meets Inclusivity, Sustainability & Soulful Storytelling

Asia’s biggest celebration of storytelling, poetry, music, and culture is back with Spoken Fest 2025 on February 1st and 2nd at the Jio World Convention, and this year it promises an experience like no other. Whether you’re a literature lover, a music enthusiast, or someone who enjoys thought-provoking conversations, this festival is designed to spark creativity and connection.

Here’s what makes Spoken Fest a must-attend:

1. Poetry for the Soul at the Poetry Apothecary

When your heart aches or nostalgia strikes, where do you turn? At Spoken Fest, the answer is the Poetry Apothecary—a one-of-a-kind space where poetry becomes medicine. Step into this intimate setting, and let in-house wordsmiths ‘prescribe’ verses tailored to your emotions—whether you’re feeling lost, hopeful, heartbroken, or in need of inspiration. Just like a real apothecary, each poetic remedy is carefully chosen to uplift, heal, and resonate with the reader. It’s not just about reading poetry; it’s about feeling it in a way that speaks directly to you.

2. A Date with a Mystery Book – Blind Book Date

Ever picked up a book without knowing its title, cover, or author? At Blind Book Date, you’ll do exactly that—trust a stranger’s (or, more accurately, a fellow book lover’s) recommendation and walk away with a surprise read. Books are wrapped in plain paper with just a short description or a few clues about their themes, leaving you to discover the story within. Whether you end up with a classic, a contemporary bestseller, or an unexpected gem, the thrill of uncovering a book chosen just for you is what makes this activity a festival favourite.

3. MAP Activity

We’ve all been on different journeys—some physical, some metaphorical. This year, Spoken Fest invites its attendees to map out these life journeys and bring them to life through art. With colours, stamps and conversations with strangers who may soon become friends, this interactive station lets individuals build a visual map of their experiences, memories and aspirations. This gives people a chance to reflect, create, and explore the paths that have shaped them—and maybe even discover where they’re headed.

Spoken Fest: More Than Just a Festival

Spoken Fest isn’t just about performances—it’s about creating an experience that is welcoming, mindful, and impactful. With a strong focus on sustainability, the festival works towards being zero-waste and carbon-positive, ensuring it leaves no environmental footprint. The spokenfam can get reusable cups to further reduce waste.

Inclusivity remains at the heart of the festival, ensuring that everyone—regardless of age, gender, ability, or background—feels welcome. With gender-neutral washrooms alongside traditional ones and dedicated areas ensuring comfort for pregnant women, elders, and differently-abled attendees, the event is designed to be truly accessible. Spoken Fest also amplifies voices from diverse linguistic, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, making sure that the performing arts are not just for a select few but for all.

At Spoken Fest, you don’t just attend—you immerse, engage, and connect. Whether you come for the performances, the community, or simply to discover something new, you’ll leave with stories to tell and memories to cherish.Grab your tickets at Insider.in to join the magic of storytelling, voices, and art like never before.