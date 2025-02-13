Standard Glass Lining Tech posts Rs 15.89 cr profit in Q3

Hyderabad: City-based Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd announcing its first-ever third quarter financial results following a listing on the NSE and BSE, said that it has registered profit of Rs 15.89 crore for third quarter of financial year 2024-25 ended on December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 12.47 crore in Q3 of FY24 with an year-on-year increase.

The manufacturer posted y-o-y increase in its total income at Rs 142.83 crore in Q3 of FY25, as against Rs 137.83 crore in the previous financial year. Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd, said: “This quarter marks a historic milestone for Standard Glass, as we announce our first earnings report post-IPO.

The overwhelming response from investors has been truly humbling, and we are proud to report strong revenue growth of 33 per cent YoY, and industry-leading EBITDA margins at 20 per cent”. The manufacturer of glass-lined, stainless steel, and nickel-alloy-based equipment had raised Rs210 crore through IPO.