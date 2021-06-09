Star Cement Q4FY21 Results: Profit declined 6% YoY to Rs 81.33 crore

Star Cement Limited on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, reported a 6.34 per cent Year-on-Year decline in the consolidated profit after tax (TAX) at Rs 81.33 crore. It has posted a profit of Rs 86.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The cement maker's consolidated revenue from operations rose 9.83 per cent YoY to Rs 602.62 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 548.66 crore posted last year.



Star Cement's EBITDA dropped 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 104.4 crore as compared to Rs 124 crore posted last year. The margins dropped to 17.3 per cent in Q4FY21 compared to 22.6 per cent reported in Q4FY20.



The company has reported EPS of Rs.2.07 for the period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs.2.08 for the period ended March 31, 2020.