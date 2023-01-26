Startup 20 to hold 1st meeting in Hyderabad on Jan 28-29

New Delhi: Startup 20 Engagement Group, set up under India's G20 presidency, will deliberate on policy recommendations on entrepreneurship and innovation during its meeting in Hyderabad next week, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

G20 is a grouping of developed and developing nations. Currently, India is holding its presidency for this year. The group will work to harmonise the global startup ecosystem through consensus-based definitions and promote a global community of knowledge sharing among startup ecosystems to explore opportunities, it said.

The group will hold its inception meeting on January 28 and 29 in Hyderabad. It would be attended by delegates from G20 nations and nine special invitees from observer countries, representatives from multilateral organisations as well as the Indian startup ecosystem.

"The group formed under G20 after India assumed presidency will convene from January 28-29 anticipating a productive development of policy recommendations on entrepreneurship and innovation priorities of and across G20 countries for the years ahead," it said. The meeting aims at creating a global narrative for supporting startups and fostering synergies between startups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies, and other stakeholders, it added.

Startup20 India Chair Chintan Vaishnav stated that as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, India is well-positioned to lead the charge in supporting innovative startups, particularly in the sectors of global importance.