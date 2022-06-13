Startup Repos to represent India at Viva Technology 2022 in Paris

Ratan Tata-backed Repos is set to represent India at Europe's biggest startup and tech event - Vivo Technology 2022. They will present their innovative solution of Mobile Energy Distribution - Repos Mobile Petrol Pump through the energy e-commerce platform to help the world transition towards a carbon-neutral future, it said in a press statement.

For the First time, India has been chosen as the Country of the Year for the 6th edition of Viva Technology 2022 which is to be held in Paris from June 15-18, 2022.

Viva Technology is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth, and innovation for the common good. Since 2016, VivaTech brings together, in Paris and online, business leaders, startups, investors, researchers, and innovators to ignite positive change in business and for society.

The event provides an opportunity for startups to showcase their innovations in technology that have the potential to create greater good for humanity. Repos is one of the very few startups that will be physically representing India at this prestigious startup and technology event.

Speaking on this opportunity, Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founders, Repos, said, "There is a no bigger honour than representing your country on a global platform. We aim to make a mark when we stand there on behalf of India as we present our innovative solution of Mobile Energy Distribution - Repos Mobile Petrol Pump."

Repos has also recently raised a pre-Series A round of funding of Rs 560 million from Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, and other investors. This is the first time ever that a start-up has received funding from Ratan Tata twice. The purpose of Repos is to solve the problem of increasing carbon emissions through an effective and systematic distribution of energy. They are currently present in over 220 cities across India through its 1,500+partners and 2,500+ Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps.

The company is backed by Ratan Tata and has been achieving some major milestones ever since its inception. Repos is present in over 220 cities across India through its 1,500+ partners and 2,500+ Repos Mobile Fuel Pumps. Till now, they have been completely self-funded. During the lockdown and crisis, they emerged stronger and helped to fuel hospitals, the agricultural sector, and residential societies whenever they fell short of diesel.

Repos recently won the national startup award at the prestigious 6-day Startup India Innovation Week. Repos was amongst the 150 entrepreneurs who got the opportunity to present their policy recommendations at the virtual gathering presided by PM Narendra Modi. Repos won this award in the Energy distribution category.