Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; MapMyIndia shares to list today

Stock Market Live Updates Today, 21 December 2021: On December 20, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,190 points, or 2.09 percent, to 55,822, while the Nifty50 declined 371 points, or 2.18 percent, to 16,614 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts. However, the market saw a bit of recovery in the last couple of hours of trade.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,402.9, followed by 16,191.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,832.8 and 17,051.4.



Shares of CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia) will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 1,039 crore public issue, which was entirely an offer for sale, was heavily oversubscribed by investors earlier this month. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) had bid for the IPO 196 times while the Non-Institutional Investor portion was subscribed a massive 424.69 times. The retail category was subscribed 15.2 times, taking the overall subscription tally to 154.71 times. Shares of MapMyIndia were offered to investors in a fixed price band of Rs 1000-1033 per equity share. Ahead of the listing day, shares of MapMyIndia were trading at a strong premium of over Rs 600 per share in the grey market.