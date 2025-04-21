Stock markets end with significant gains: Sensex up by 855 points, Nifty by 273 points

The Indian stock markets concluded Monday's trading session on a strong note, registering substantial gains across major indices.

The BSE Sensex surged by 855 points, closing at a higher level following a day of positive momentum and investor optimism. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also witnessed a notable rise, ending the day with a gain of 273 points.

Market analysts attribute the rally to favourable global cues, strong corporate earnings reports, and continued buying interest from institutional investors.

The upbeat sentiment was reflected across various sectors, with banking, IT, and auto stocks leading the charge. Investors will now be closely watching upcoming economic data and global market trends for further direction.