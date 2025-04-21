Live
- Maha CM bats for project completion within the set deadlines
- 'I will be 2000 percent behind him': Vasseur defends Hamilton after Saudi GP struggles
- Congress Leaders Join Muslim Community in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill
- MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Stands with Minorities in Protest Against Waqf Board Law
- MP Mallu Ravi Highlights Bhū Bhārati Act as a Comprehensive Solution for Farmers’ Land Issues at Awareness Meet in Alampur
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Interacts with Newly Assigned Home Guards, Emphasizes Discipline and Public Service
- Blackmailed by ex-lover: Teacher who represented K’taka at national level, kills self
- Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Boost for Digestion, Detox, and Gut Health
- They don’t know how to compete with BJP: UP Minister Anil Rajbhar slams SP
- MP: Another man injured in tiger attack
Stock markets end with significant gains: Sensex up by 855 points, Nifty by 273 points
Highlights
The Indian stock markets concluded Monday's trading session on a strong note, registering substantial gains across major indices. The BSE Sensex...
The Indian stock markets concluded Monday's trading session on a strong note, registering substantial gains across major indices.
The BSE Sensex surged by 855 points, closing at a higher level following a day of positive momentum and investor optimism. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also witnessed a notable rise, ending the day with a gain of 273 points.
Market analysts attribute the rally to favourable global cues, strong corporate earnings reports, and continued buying interest from institutional investors.
The upbeat sentiment was reflected across various sectors, with banking, IT, and auto stocks leading the charge. Investors will now be closely watching upcoming economic data and global market trends for further direction.
Next Story