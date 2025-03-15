Live
Stocks remain top investment choice for next-gen wealthy Indians: Report
Stocks are the most preferred investment option among India’s next-generation high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), a new report said on Saturday.
The report by Knight Frank has revealed that 23 per cent of young wealthy Indians consider stocks their priority investment, followed closely by cash at 22 per cent and property at 21 per cent.
The trend is similar on a global level, where 22 per cent of next-gen HNWIs have chosen stocks as their primary investment, followed by property and cash.
Cryptocurrencies and digital assets have found limited preference, with only 5 per cent of Indian HNWIs considering them a key investment choice. Globally, this figure stands slightly higher at 9 per cent. Bonds have gained the interest of 8 per cent of India’s young wealthy individuals, compared to 6.5 per cent worldwide.
Knight Frank’s report highlights that despite the growing popularity of alternative investments like cryptocurrencies, venture capital, and art, the younger generation still prefers traditional assets.
Stocks, property, and cash remain the most popular investment options across income groups.
The report also sheds light on investment choices based on gender. Across the globe, men tend to favour stocks, while women lean towards property and cash investments.
However, in India, both men and women from the next generation of wealthy individuals prefer stocks over other asset classes. Meanwhile, a recent report by Knight Frank showed that the next generation of wealthy Indians is showing a strong interest in luxury assets, with high-end cars and premium real estate emerging as their top preferences.
About 46.5 per cent of next-gen HNWIs in India aspire to own a luxury car, making it the most sought-after asset.
Luxury homes are also a major attraction, with 25.7 per cent expressing a desire to invest in high-end real estate.
The report highlighted that real estate is the second-most preferred luxury asset among India’s young wealthy individuals.
Apart from cars and property, art collections are another favoured investment, with 11.9 per cent showing interest in acquiring valuable artwork.