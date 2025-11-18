Stonecraft plans 110-acre township project

Hyderabad: Stonecraft Group, a Hyderabad-based developer specialising in sustainable and biophilic real estate, has announced a major 110-acre integrated township project at Yadagiri Gutta in Telangana, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs1,100 crore. The development, named Temple Town, is designed as a modern community deeply rooted in the region’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Located close to the iconic Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, the project will encompass 90 acres of premium residential plots—expected to generate around Rs500 crore—and a 20-acre senior living enclave featuring 333 independent homes, projected to contribute nearly Rs600 crore.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder and Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, said the project represents a new benchmark for integrated living in Telangana.

“Temple Town reflects our commitment to creating spaces that honour India’s spiritual roots while meeting the aspirations of today’s homebuyers,” he said. “There is increasing demand for homes in spiritually significant destinations that provide peace, purpose, and a sense of belonging. Our senior living enclave will address the rising need for wellness-focused homes for elders.”

The township draws from the rich heritage of the Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, one of Telangana’s most significant pilgrimage centres. The recent government-led transformation of Yadadri has accelerated local infrastructure upgrades, strengthening the region’s position as a preferred destination for spiritual tourism and residential investment.

Designed as a self-sustained, green, and secure community, Temple Town will feature wide CC roads, terracotta paver walkways, underground utilities, landscaped areas, purpose-built temples, and a wellness-centric clubhouse. The proposed Hyderabad MMTS extension to the region is expected to further boost connectivity and residential appeal. Stonecraft Group is currently developing more than 14.5 million sq. ft. (335 acres) of sustainable projects across Hyderabad.