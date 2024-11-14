String Metaverse posts Rs 12.13 cr profit in H1/FY25

Hyderabad: City-based String Metaverse Ltdreported revenue of Rs 137.82 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 12.13 crore for the first half of FY25. The earned profit amount includes a one-time expense of Rs 2.45 crore related to stamp duty and authorised capital fees for a merger. The company has more than 20lakh active users across gaming platforms and hascaptured 126 billion seconds of engagement in six months.

Through its UAE subsidiary, String Metaverse, the company has secured strategic licenses, including an AI license, blockchain node license, digital asset trading license, and e-sports license in RAK DAO. Santosh Althuru, CEO, String Metaverse, said: “We are building an agent economy that will grow alongside the human economy, enabling commerce and monetization across multiple blockchains.