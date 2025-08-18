Surya Roshni with an investment of Rs 25 Crores, enters into Wires & Cables Segment with Turbo Flex Range

Surya Roshni, one of India’s most trusted names in lighting, fans, home appliances, steel, and PVC pipes, has forayed into the wires and cables segment with the launch of its new Turbo Flex range — a powerful combination of safety, durability, and versatility tailored for modern households and commercial establishments; Strengthening its position in the electrical solutions market.

The newly introduced wires are available in two variants: the Turbo Flex – FR (Flame Retardant) and Turbo Flex Green - FRLSH (Flame Retardant Low Smoke and Halogen), a RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) -compliant, eco-conscious wires built with superior safety features, a robust standard offering engineered for everyday reliability. Available in seven vibrant colors — Black, Red, Blue, Green, Grey, White and Yellow — these wires meet the growing demand for both functional safety and aesthetic alignment in residential and industrial wiring setups. The high insulation resistance (HIR) properties make these wires a trusted choice in markets increasingly conscious of both safety and sustainability.

With a firm emphasis on safety, the Turbo Flex range from Surya is PVC insulated, boasting resistance to extreme heat and ensuring uninterrupted performance even in critical conditions. Each wire is tested and rated for 1100 volts, making it highly suitable for household applications as well as commercial electrical systems. Whether it’s a fan, light fixture, or appliance, these wires promise peace of mind through their superior insulation and heat resistance.





Engineered and manufactured entirely in-house at Surya's state-of-the-art Malanpur facility, the Turbo Flex wires are rigorously tested for current carrying capacity and offer high insulation resistance, anti-termite and anti-rodent protection, 101% Copper Conductivity with 99.97% copper purity. The wires are available in sizes 0.75 sq mm to 6 sq mm, confirming to BIS certification IS 694:2010. They come in a guaranteed 90-meter length and cater to both light-duty and heavy-duty applications, ensuring versatility for electricians and homebuilders.

With an investment of ₹25 crore in the Wires segment, backed by a nationwide network of over 3 lakh retailers, 2,500 dealers, and the strength of 10,000+ employees, Surya Roshni is ready to power India’s homes and businesses.

Speaking on the launch, Padma Shri J.P Agarwal, Chairman – Surya Roshni Ltd, said:

“Our mission has always been to combine trust with technology. Turbo Flex range is more than a wire – it is protection for every home and a symbol of Surya’s promise of quality that lasts for generations. With the Turbo Flex wires, we are offering not just another wire, but a promise of safety, strength, installation convenience and sustainability, underlining our commitment to responsible manufacturing.”

Raju Bista, MD – Surya Roshni Ltd, added:

“With the Turbo Flex range, we are setting a new benchmark in the wiring industry – where every metre delivers safety, performance, and value to our customers across India.”

Further, Vasumitra Pandey, CEO – Surya Roshni Ltd said, “As homes and workspaces become more technologically integrated, the backbone—electrical wiring—must evolve to support it. With Surya, we are delivering not just wires, but a future-ready connection that ensures safety, reliability, and performance for every Indian home and business.”

The product is priced between ₹1500 to ₹10,000, depending on the thickness, making it competitively positioned in a market where brands often compromise quality for cost. Surya’s offering bridges the gap by delivering high safety standards with uncompromised quality, all within a highly affordable price range.

A comparative look at existing offerings in the category reveals that while competitors focus on longevity and insulation, Surya’s new Wires range adds an extra dimension of visual clarity, eco-certification, and higher thermal stability. The added advantage of color-coded convenience simplifies identification during maintenance, making them ideal for both professionals and DIY users.

With over five decades of consumer trust backing the brand, Surya Roshni’s Turbo Flex wires are poised to set a new benchmark for the Indian wiring industry — where safety is not just a feature but a commitment.