TG govt bets big on floating solar power generation

Hyderabad: Renewable energy corridors and floating solar power generation centres are set to come up in Telangana, strengthening power generation capacity in the state.

To achieve this, the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document has detailed a roadmap to promote renewable energy over the next 20 years.

The vision document said that Mahbubnagar-Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Adilabad-Nirmal-Asifabad-Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Kothagudem will be developed as major hubs for large scale power development.

Nalgonda and Yadadri districts would be a hub of floating solar and pumped power generation centers. Officials said that floating solar installations will be deployed across major lakes and water bodies in the state.

Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Khammam, Kothagudem, Asifabad, Adilabad and Nizamabad were identified as priority locations for developing pumped hydro storage systems to enhance grid stability. Urban centres such as Greater Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar will serve as hubs for rooftop solar expansion, solar powered metro system and e–mobility adoption. Wind energy potential will be harnessed in districts like Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Sangareddy.

The Energy Department officials said that power demand in a maximal reading of current growth patterns is expected to rise from 100 Terawatt-hour (TWh) to 780 TWh in 2047 and peak demand from 19 GW to 139 GW.

The state aims that by the year 2047, 90 per cent of power generating capacity will be renewable and storage systems with 10 per cent coming from cleaner and efficient thermal technologies.

“Telangana will follow an integrated clean and green energy policy for renewable development, grid modernization and market reforms to ensure affordable and reliable power,” the vision document said.



