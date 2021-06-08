Suven Pharmaceuticals Q4FY21 results: Consolidated profit rises 12.03% YoY to Rs 83 crore 

Suven Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, reported a 12.03 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 83.11 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had reported a profit of Rs 74.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, the company reported a profit of Rs 113.62 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew 40.26 per cent to Rs 259.16 crore compared to Rs 184.76 crore posted last year. Sequentially, the company reported revenue of Rs 274.93 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.



For the full year, consolidated profit rose 14.30 per cent to Rs 362.34 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 317.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Revenue from operations rose 21.10 per cent to Rs 1009.72 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 833.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.



Besides, the Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the year 2020-2021. The Board approved August 17, 2021, as the record date for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting and final dividend. The final dividend will be paid on and from September 7, 2021, within 30 days from the date of approval by members in the AGM.



The company has reported EPS of Rs 3.27 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 4.46 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. EPS stood at Rs 2.91 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company has reported EPS of Rs 14.23 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 12.45 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2020.