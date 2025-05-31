  • Menu
Suzlon Energy’s decade-high performance

Highlights

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a nearly fivefold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the...

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a nearly fivefold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 254 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, a BSE filing said. Total income rose to Rs 3,825.19 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,207.43 crore a year ago. During 2024-25, the profit rose to Rs 2,072 crore from Rs 660 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 10,993.13 crore from Rs 6,567.51 crore in the year-ago period. "FY25 performance sets the stage for Suzlon's next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership.

Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

