Swiggy bets big on 99 Store in Tirupati

Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, today shared that it is betting big on the 99 Store offering in Tirupati. The company also shared that it has been witnessing an overwhelming response from customers for this new offering launched in July, that introduced a wide range of dishes at a flat price of ₹99 with free delivery via the Eco Saver mode. Tailored for value-conscious consumers and Gen-Z users, the offering is already transforming how Tirupati eats every day.

Known for its love for Pulihora, Andhra Thali, Bisi Beli Bhath, amongst others, Tirupati has welcomed the 99 Store with enthusiasm. Tirupati has welcomed the 99 Store Swiggy has worked closely with local restaurant partners to curate a menu that balances affordability with authenticity. Since its launch, the 99 Store has witnessed high traction in Tirupati, with Biryani emerging as the local favourite. These dishes reflect the city’s preference for quick, flavour-packed meals that are budget-friendly and filling.

Leading local restaurants such as The Paradise, Hot Spot and Kwality Spicy Family Restaurant have partnered with Swiggy to bring beloved city flavours into the ₹99 Store. These restaurants have contributed popular items from their menus, ensuring that the offering resonates with local palates.

Early consumer feedback from Tirupati has been overwhelmingly positive. Swiggy users have appreciated the value-for-money proposition, variety of dishes, and the convenience of free delivery. Many have cited it as a go-to option for lunch breaks, college meals, or late-evening cravings.

Speaking on the 99 Store offering in Tirupati, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy, said “The 99 Store is not just a new offering, it’s a commitment. A commitment to make good food affordable and readily accessible, across our wide range of users, including the younger customers. We have listened to what our users need- value, variety, and convenience and launched the 99 Store with the objective of ensuring that daily meals are not burning that big hole in your pocket. By working closely with our restaurant partners, we’re making sure that Tirupati never has to choose between good taste and a good deal. The ₹99 price point is a step towards making Swiggy a preferred everyday choice for millions of users across the country.”

Speaking on the 99 Store offering, Jayashankar, Owner, The Paradise, said “We have received positive feedback from our customers and our 99 Store offerings have been a great hit. Our single-serve biryanis have become a customer favorite. These perfectly portioned meals are ideal for individuals, offering convenience without compromising on taste or quality. With Swiggy, we have been able to increase our footfall and ensure better customer engagement, which in turn have helped in growing our offline business, while also improving the visibility of the restaurant in the local market.”