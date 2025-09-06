Live
Swiggy Launches ‘Giftables’ — On-Demand Instant Gifting Platform Just in Time for Festive Season
- Users can choose from over 10,000 curated gift options from cakes, flowers, and chocolates to perfumes, electronics, and toys and seamlessly combine them into a single order, delivered in minutes
- Soon to launch an AI-powered gifting chatbot that recommends items based on the occasion, relationship, recipient’s personality, and interests
Swiggy Ltd (NSE: SWIGGY), India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has entered the gifting space with Giftables—a new category designed to help users effortlessly discover thoughtful, personalized gifts for every occasion and relationship.
Designed to simplify both last-minute and planned gifting, Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more. The service, available through the Swiggy app, is already live in Bangalore, and will expand to Mumbai, Delhi, and other metros in the coming days.
Whether it’s a forgotten birthday, a last-minute celebration, or an impromptu house visit, finding the perfect gift quickly and conveniently can be a real challenge. Many shoppers struggle with not knowing what to gift or have to juggle multiple websites and apps to create a complete gifting experience. Giftables makes gifting easy, heartfelt, and hassle-free, all in minutes. It offers users a seamless solution, allowing them to discover and combine high-quality gift options in a single order. Shoppers can effortlessly browse by occasion, recipient, or category to find the perfect gift. In the coming weeks, users will also be able to get personalized recommendations from an AI-powered gifting chatbot. Simply describe the occasion or the recipient’s personality, whether health-conscious, outgoing, fashion-forward, or elegant, and it will suggest thoughtful, curated gift options.
A standout feature of Giftables is the ability to personalize combinations, such as a cake from your favourite bakery along with flowers, sweets with perfume, or cupcakes with toys. This way, a user need not place separate orders for food delivery and Instamart. Giftables' simple and intuitive interface makes it a hassle-free experience. Also, the deliveries can be made to the gifter or directly to the giftee within 10-60 minutes.
On the launch of Giftables, Phani Kishan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy, said, “At Swiggy, our vision is to offer unparalleled convenience to our customers. With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty. With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts.”
Launched just in time for the year-end festive season, Giftables is designed to take the stress out of gifting while keeping the gesture personal. Whether you’re sending a surprise to a sibling across the city or walking into a gathering at the last minute, Giftables ensures you never show up empty-handed.
