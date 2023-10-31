Swimlane Opens AI-Enabled Security Automation, Innovation R&D Center in Hyderabad, to Staff 200 Specialists

HYDERABAD, India, and BOULDER, Colo. – October 31, 2023 – Swimlane , the largest pure-play AI-enabled security automation company, announced today the opening of its Regional Cybersecurity Innovation, and R&D center in Hyderabad, India.









The new location will serve as a strategic hub for product development functions and includes operational functions for engineering, customer success, support, and finance. The company aims to grow its engineering team resources from 75 engineers today to a team of 200 in 2024.



This expansion at Hyderabad centre will further advance the development of the Swimlane Turbine low-code security automation platform with complementary artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that are already helping security operations teams worldwide overcome security alert fatigue, data overload, and chronic staffing shortages.

Frans Xavier, Chief Technology Officer for Swimlane

“We’re excited to open our new office in a global hub for innovation and talent,” said Frans Xavier, Chief Technology Officer for Swimlane. “Security automation is one of the hottest segments of cybersecurity, and our new R&D facility serves a critical role in helping maintain our leadership position in automation. We look forward to tapping into India's top technical talent to continue building a world-class team of security automation experts.”





Cody Cornell, Swimlane Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

“Swimlane is shaping the future of security, and this expansion in India is a major step forward,” said Cody Cornell, Swimlane Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “We're not just keeping pace with the future; we're shaping it by unlocking new efficiencies and expanding the possibilities with AI across a multitude of real-world use cases. Every enterprise and MSSP needs an automation platform, and with our continued investments, only Swimlane can deliver the automation outcomes customers expect.”



“With an expanded R&D presence in India, Swimlane will have the opportunity to further advance the current generative AI capabilities of Swimlane Turbine and enable security operations teams to tap into the best AI has to offer to more efficiently solve the toughest security challenges, both inside and outside the SOC. This includes use cases for security-adjacent departments like governance, risk, compliance, and fraud.” Cody added.

Expanding India Presence to Meet Growing Demand

As the world's most populous country and one of its fastest-growing economies, India has a vast pool of skilled resources and a cybersecurity market projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2027. The new Swimlane R&D center will be the company’s largest concentration of engineering resources, supercharging the development and delivery of its Turbine low-code automation platform.

Investments Bolster AI Advancements

With continued investments in talent and technology, Swimlane is well-positioned to continue outperforming the competition while setting new industry standards for security automation. AI is one of those key investments. Swimlane Turbine combines the power of AI with human-in-the-loop, low-code automation to augment outcomes for the entire security organization. One example is an AI-driven ChatBot that generates scripts, provides Python outputs and tests actions to build playbooks with transformation logic in as little as 25 seconds.









