T-Hub incubates ten chip startups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, on Friday announced the achievements of its first cohort of the AIC T-Hub Semiconductor Programme. With 10 innovative startups incubated and substantial funding raised, the success of the first cohort showcases the immense potential and opportunities within the semiconductor industry.

Startups enrolled in AIC T-Hub Semiconductor Programme have raised Rs 6 crore through grants and angel investments, with discussions for an additional Rs 3 crore funding currently underway.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said: “The success stories emerging from this program highlight the immense potential and opportunities in India's semiconductor industry. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey, supporting startups in their quest for innovation and growth. The accomplishments of these startups, coupled with the strategic collaborations and funding raised, demonstrate the strength and viability of the semiconductor ecosystem nurtured by AIC T-Hub.”

Looking ahead, AIC T-Hub plans to establish a semiconductor innovation lab to enhance the technological capabilities of its startups. Today, AIC T-Hub facility hosts semiconductor companies that are innovating in the areas of chip packaging, healthcare, and battery management. The program aims to forge partnerships with more corporates and global foundries to enrich the startup journey further.