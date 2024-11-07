T-Hub ties up with Denso on automotive innovation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Wednesday announced a partnership between Japan-based Denso, an automotive technology company, and T-Hub, a startup incubator.

Through T-Hub’s T-Connect platform, Denso will collaborate with a curated network of automotive startups to generate ideas, break down complex challenges, and conduct a targeted search for solutions, whereas the auto-tech firm will participate in mentorship programmes led by T-Hub, where its leadership will share insights on global industry trends.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology and Industries. Sujit Jagirdar, CEO of T-Hub and Denso’s team including India region CEO Yasuhiro Iida, Director EijiSobue, Vice President Naveen Verma, Vice President Tomonori Inoue and others, were present. On the collaboration, D Sridhar Babu, said: “Telangana is swiftly emerging as a key player in India’s automotive industry backed by substantial investments and a robust innovation-driven ecosystem.