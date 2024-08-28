TAC Infosec takes over Cyber Sandia

Cybersecurity vulnerability management firm TAC Infosec on Tuesday announced to acquire US-based Cyber Sandia, which has a significant presence in the New Mexico public sector.



Through this acquisition, TAC InfoSec’s US subsidiary, TAC Security will acquire 100 per cent shares of Cyber Sandia in a cash deal and create a step- down subsidiary. Pune-headquartered TAC Infosec said the move will bolster TAC’s position in the US market and expand its capabilities in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, TAC Infosec said in a release. “This acquisition will allow us to leverage our expertise and provide comprehensive security solutions that meet the growing demands of the public sector,” said Trishneet Arora, founder, chairman and CEO of TAC Infosec.