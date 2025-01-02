Tata electric buses for worker commute in Pantnagar

Hyderabad: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, recently flagged-off a fleet of electric buses dedicated for workforce transportation at its Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand.

These indigenously built, zero-emission buses are equipped with latest features, and powered by advanced battery systems. TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited (TSCMSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, will facilitate this workforce commute with a modern fleet of Tata Ultra 9m electric buses.

Designed to provide a safe, comfortable and convenient commute, this e-bus service will reduce carbon footprint by providing clean and green transport to over 5,000 people and save 1,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.