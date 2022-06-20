Tata Group's Air India to expand its fleet

Chennai, June 20 Tata group's Air India plans to expand its fleet in a couple of year's time.

The proposed new aluminium birds will be a mix of narrow and wide bodied from the two manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, media reports said.



Currently, Air India's fleet is a mix of Boeing (777-200LR, 777-300ER and 787-800 Dreamliner) and Airbus (319, 320, 320Neo and 321) aircraft numbering 113 operating flights.



It will be interesting to see how the Tata Group finances the fleet expansion.



It is also said that Air India has asked its pilots if they want to get trained in flying A350, which means the airline plans to induct the same in its fleet for long haul flights.



However, Air India officials were not available to comment.



The Tata Group acquired Air India from the Indian government last year. The group already has Vistara and Air Asia under its fold.