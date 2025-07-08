Tata Motors rolls in Ace Pro mini-truck

Hyderabad: Tata Motors is creating a new milestone in cargo mobility with the launch of the all-new Tata Ace Pro, heralding a transformative era in small cargo mobility. With starting price of Rs3.99 lakh, the new vehicle is India’s most affordable four-wheel mini truck, delivering exceptional efficiency, unmatched versatility, and superior value.

Designed to empower a new wave of entrepreneurs, the mini truck is available in petrol, Bi-Fuel (CNG + Petrol), and electric variants – providing customers with the flexibility to choose the ideal solution for their business needs.

Customers can book their preferred Ace Pro variant at any of Tata Motors’ 1250 commercial vehicles sales touchpoints across the country or on Fleet Verse, Tata Motor’s online sales platform. To make ownership of the Tata Ace Pro convenient, Tata Motors has collaborated with leading banks and NBFCs to offer hassle-free financing solutions, including quick loan approvals, flexible EMI options, and enhanced funding support, tailoring to diverse customer needs.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The launch of Tata Ace had revolutionised cargo mobility in India. Over the past two decades, it has successfully empowered more than 25 lakh entrepreneurs to become a symbol of progress and possibility. With the all-new Tata Ace Pro, we are building on this legacy with renewed purpose for a new generation of dreamers. Engineered for stability, safety, and profitability, the Ace Pro unlocks greater earning potential to fulfil the ambitions of aspiring entrepreneurs ready to take charge of their future.”