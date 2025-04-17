Live
- HCL Jigsaw, India’s Biggest Problem-Solving Assessment Platform, begins registrations for 6th edition
- Pin Up Aviator Review for Indian Players in 2025: Gameplay, Features and Tips
- CAA-like situation being created over Waqf Act, claims Bihar Dy CM
- Karnataka: Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana empowers Tumakuru entrepreneurs, transforms lives
- CMF Phone 2 Pro to Feature Dimensity 7300 Pro; Standard CMF Phone 2 Also Tipped to Launch
- IPL 2025: MI vs SRH – Head-to-Head and Performance Preview Before the Big Match
- Tata Motors Sets New Record with Highest Patent Filings in FY25
- Raghava Unveils ‘Cinq’, a Luxury High-Rise Project in Hyderabad’s Financial District
- Promoting physical activity for a healthier tomorrow
- The importance of cultural heritage for future generations
Tata Motors Sets New Record with Highest Patent Filings in FY25
Driving the future of automotive excellence with 250 patent filings and 148 design applications
Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, has achieved a significant milestone in FY25 by filing 250 patents and 148 design applications — it’s highest-ever in a single year. These filings encompass a broad spectrum of product and process innovations, aligning with key automotive megatrends such as Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety (CESS), as well as emerging technologies like Hydrogen-Based Vehicles and Fuel Cells. Additionally, they cover various vehicle systems, including battery, powertrain, body and trim, suspension, brakes, HVAC, and emission control. The company also filed 81 copyright applications and secured 68 patent grants during the year, bringing its total granted patents to 918.
Pioneering the Future of Mobility, Tata Motors continues to set the benchmark in automotive innovation with its cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. The record-breaking number of patents and design applications filed in FY25 underscores the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing vehicle performance and safety. This proactive approach not only addresses future mobility challenges but also aligns with Tata Motors' vision of creating a smarter, greener, and more connected world. These pioneering efforts have solidified Tata Motors' position as a global leader in automotive innovation. In recognition of its excellence in intellectual property rights (IPR), Tata Motors received five prestigious accolades and honors in FY25, both in India & abroad.
Commenting on this achievement, Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer- Tata Motors stated, “Our innovation strategy is focused on delivering sustained value to customers while staying ahead of the industry shifts. This milestone reflects our continued pursuit of automotive excellence and reinforces our long-term vision of manufacturing greener, safer, and more efficient vehicles. With a growing portfolio of pioneering technologies, we remain committed to supporting nation-building through cutting-edge solutions. Looking ahead, our efforts remain rooted in shaping the future of mobility, serving the evolving aspirations of our customers and communities alike.”