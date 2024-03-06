Live
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
- Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
Just In
Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
Tata Power on Wednesday said it has achieved over 1,000 of its EV charging points in Mumbai which are powered by green energy.
Mumbai: Tata Power on Wednesday said it has achieved over 1,000 of its EV charging points in Mumbai which are powered by green energy.
Tata Power said that it has outlined a plan to expand its green energy footprint to an additional 4,000 charging points across Maharashtra, in a phased manner.
Currently, Mumbai is equipped with over 1,000 green charging points, out of which 44 are public, 385 are in residential societies, 58 are across commercial locations such as malls, hotels, workplaces, etc, and 531 are fleet charging points.
“With over 10,000 EVs and growing four-wheelers on the roads, Mumbai is rapidly embracing e-mobility. To support this growth, Tata Power is spearheading the development of an extensive EV charging infrastructure throughout the city,” the company said in a statement.
Tata Power has provided EV charging services to players like Everest, CAB-E and also has EV charging points at prominent residential societies.
“To encourage intercity travel along popular routes, Tata Power has installed over 19 fast charging points on the Mumbai-Pune highway and about 26 fast charging points on the Mumbai-Goa (via Pune) highway,” said the company.
The initiative is aligned with Tata Power's ‘Sustainable Is Attainable’ movement, positioning the company as a pioneer in the shift towards a greener future, it added.
Tata Power has a diversified portfolio of 14,453 MW, spanning across the entire power value chain -- from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission & distribution, trading, storage solutions and solar cells and module manufacturing.