TCS CEO on work-from-office benefits

TCS CEO on how in-office work contributes to team development

TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan believes that employees returning to the office adds significant value because it allows for in-person collaboration and fosters efficiency. During his speech at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum, he mentioned informal conversations that take place in the office make the employees feel at ease and stress-free.

Video conferencing apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams may be effective, but they fail to capture the vital in-office small talk, according to Krithivasan. He went on to say that TCS had missed the teamwork and friendship that existed among its remote employees, particularly those who had just started working there two or three years ago and hadn't been back yet.

Benefits of working from the office, TCS CEO viewpoint:

“Within TCS we value collaboration and camaraderie of employees. Things were getting back to normal, but our associates still worked from home, and we missed collaboration and camaraderie. While Zoom and Teams are very efficient tools, we overlook the informal conversation – the chitchat that happens at the office. Around 30-40 percent of our associates joined in the past two to three years, and for the first two years, they have not even come to the office. If they don’t come to office what is the value that they will stand for?"

In addition to the fact that most TCS clients would rather have their employees work from the office, the CEO believes that other types of training could not provide employees with the necessary learning experiences, such as seeing how seniors deal with client situations.