Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network

Tejas Networks today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Asia Consultancy Group (ACG) to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network.

As part of this contract, Tejas will supply its state of the art 100G-600G capable DWDM/OTN and PTN products to establish a high-capacity national backbone and packet access network in Afghanistan.

Dr. Dzung Nguyen, CTO of ACG, said, "At ACG, we are committed to develop a state-of-the-art, terabit-scale optical network that can cost-effectively address the escalating network capacity requirements of our service provider customers. After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected Tejas's TJ1600 Metro and Longhaul DWDM/OTN products and TJ1400 PTN products for this important build-out. We are truly impressed by their scalability, extreme flexibility and operational simplicity when compared to other competitive offerings in the market today."

Nguyen added, "We look forward to working closely with the Tejas Networks team to ensure that we fully leverage the advanced capabilities of their products and implement an agile and future-proof network that can adapt well to the explosive growth in Afghanistan's mobile, broadband and cloud services markets in the coming years."

Asia Consultancy Group (ACG) headquartered in the USA is a leading independent private company providing Telecommunications infrastructure, managed & engineering services across Afghanistan. It is a full life-cycle managed network service provider in Afghanistan for the last many years.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted that ACG has chosen Tejas as their core technology partner to implement a state-of-the-art Carrier of Carrier network for telcos, businesses and government institutions in Afghanistan. Our TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products have an innovative software-defined hardware™ architecture that enables next-generation wholesale telecom carriers like ACG to scale-up their network capacity in cost-effective increments and align their CapEx investments in line with their services and revenue growth."

Tejas Network has reported a net profit of Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 112.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Sales rose 55.64 per cent to Rs 134.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against Rs 86.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 22.15 crore in December 2020 up 247.18 per cent from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019. Its EPS increased to Rs 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs 12.15 in December 2019.

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.