Telstra India launches new innovation centres

Hyderabad: Telstra, a telecommunications and technology company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its two new innovation and capabilities centres (ICC) in Pune and Hyderabad and a Network, Product Engineering Lab in Bengaluru.

This is a strategic move that aligns with Telstra's vision towards harnessing talent, driving excellence in innovation, building future skills, and nurturing new capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities with a combined size of over 1 lakh sqft will become hubs of innovation and will further strengthen company's efforts to diversify talent acquisition in India, the company said.

"Our expansion in India reiterates our commitment to empower aninnovative ecosystem by providing relevant opportunities to our people, co-creating with partners tobring alive cutting-edge technology and solutions for our businesses and customers," said NTArunkumar, MD, Country Head (India) and Head of Innovation, Telstra India.