  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Telstra India launches new innovation centres

Telstra India launches new innovation centres
x

Telstra India launches new innovation centres

Highlights

Telstra, a telecommunications and technology company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its two new innovation and capabilities centres (ICC) in Pune and Hyderabad and a Network, Product Engineering Lab in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: Telstra, a telecommunications and technology company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its two new innovation and capabilities centres (ICC) in Pune and Hyderabad and a Network, Product Engineering Lab in Bengaluru.

This is a strategic move that aligns with Telstra's vision towards harnessing talent, driving excellence in innovation, building future skills, and nurturing new capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities with a combined size of over 1 lakh sqft will become hubs of innovation and will further strengthen company's efforts to diversify talent acquisition in India, the company said.

"Our expansion in India reiterates our commitment to empower aninnovative ecosystem by providing relevant opportunities to our people, co-creating with partners tobring alive cutting-edge technology and solutions for our businesses and customers," said NTArunkumar, MD, Country Head (India) and Head of Innovation, Telstra India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X