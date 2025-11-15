The House of Suntory releases Roku gin

The House of Suntory has introduced Roku Gin - Sakura Bloom Edition in India. Inspired by the Sakura flower (also known as cherry blossom) and Japan’s world-renowned Hanami festival, which celebrates the tradition of “gazing at flowers,” this new edition brings the spirit of Japanese spring to life.

Rooted in the Japanese philosophy of Shun— the appreciation of each season’s best flavours - Sakura Bloom Edition captures the freshness and vibrancy of Springtime in Japan. Crafted with the soft, floral essence of Sakura flower, this gin evokes the timeless beauty of Hanami, the centuries-old tradition of gathering under blooming cherry blossom trees to appreciate nature’s transient beauty.